Mobile Marketing: Not Just For Kids Anymore

Mobile marketing is the new wave of marketing that allows businesses to access their potential consumers at almost any point in their day. Due to the accessibility allowed to consumers by mobile devices of all kinds, businesses can now capitalize on the digital age in a more direct way then ever before.

You should make sure QR codes are on your printed ads to attract tech-savvy users. Anyone who has a smart phone can use the QR code to access your site or coupons. Include a QR code on all of your print materials. Including the QR code will help those customers who are truly interested about your service or products to quickly connect and gather more information.

Make it easy for a customer to opt out of your messages. If a customer does not want to receive mobile messages from your business any longer, you should have a simple code they can text to you to remove themselves. Having a process that is too complicated can make people remove your business from their life all together.

Make it easy for a customer to opt out of your messages. If a customer does not want to receive mobile messages from your business any longer, you should have a simple code they can text to you to remove themselves. Having a process that is too complicated can make people remove your business from their life all together.

Learn what type of audience you have. If your audience is more technologically sound, you will need to talk to them differently than if they are middle-aged housewives. Pay attention to whom you are targeting, and learn how to speak the same way they do in order to make them feel most welcome.

Be sure to lay claim to your business in each social network's location pages. In mobile marketing, it's all about location, location, location. Smart mobile devices, all have location awareness built into their systems, so users can tell what is around them. Make sure they can find you by claiming your page on sites, like Foursquare, Facebook Places, Gowalla and Google Places.

One great way to see how you can blend mobile marketing with social media is to pay attention to other people who are doing the same thing. This will allow you to see how things are done correctly. You won't want to copy their formula verbatim, but it will help to emulate their style a bit.

Even if someone subscribes to your messages, they may still want to unsubscribe for whatever reasons, so make it easy for them to do so. In every single message that you're sending out via mobile marketing, make sure you're including an unsubscribe link so that people can opt out if they choose.

On the mobile landing page, try out A/B testing. This can help you understand what your visitors may be having trouble using or understanding. Create two different landing pages (A&B) to see which is more effective for conversions. Keep whichever page is more successful.

You know by now that you should be interacting with your customers via mobile marketing, but you can also ask your customers to interact with you. You send them videos and messages; maybe you should ask if they have anything they want to send. Especially if you have a blog affiliated with your business, posting user videos there can increase your profile.

For all of your product sales and information, you want to set up a link for a mobile-specific landing page. All phones need to be able to use a mobile friendly page, and you want that link to be very easy to find so that your customers can bookmark them directly on their phones and visit often.

Meet your customers where they are to increase your sales. Mobile marketing is a necessity for most businesses today so you need to be up to speed on them. Local search for products, with immediate sales resulting is fast becoming a popular method of shopping for consumers. If you are not search-able to them on mobile, you will miss potential sales!

If you have a product to sell, and you are considering mobile commerce, think carefully. Mobile commerce requires a level of security and credit card processing feature to be in place. Implementing this can be costly to your business. Quite often, it might be easier for the customer to call you on their mobile phone to purchase, instead of clicking on a link to purchase.

Make your campaign compatible with all mobile platforms. Your ads must be displayable on all different types of smartsphone applications including Android, Blackberry and the iphone. It would be a mistake to not display on one of these platforms because you would be missing out on advertising to a huge portion of users.

The best text message that you send will be non-commercial related. They will be brief and have links to your customers that will be valuable. You don't want to appear to give them nothing but a sales pitch over and over. Keep your texts to a limit so you are not bombarding your customers.

The number one rule in mobile marketing is to never spam. This is the quickest way to not only lose existing customers, but to ensure that your marketing campaigns fail to reach new ones. Spam is a major problem in marketing and people who are perceived to send it lose a lot of credibility.

Use mobile-friendly maps and driving directions on your site. It is becoming more common for people to use their mobiles to find directions. Make it easy for them to get to you. Check to be certain your maps look nice and clear on all mobile devices and turn up easily when a mobile search is conducted. Include a link that allows the customer to find your location through Google Maps.

In conclusion, mobile marketing is one way that companies try to sell their products and services to new customers. They accomplish this by moving advertisements to different locations to promote, such as with demo stations and road shows. The advice from the article above will help you use mobile marketing successfully.